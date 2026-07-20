Watch: Kang Hoon Harbors Suspicions Toward Kim Hye Joon's Energetic Attitude In New Drama 'My Bias, My Boss' Teaser

tvN’s upcoming drama “My Bias, My Boss” has unveiled a new teaser!

Based on a webtoon, “My Bias, My Boss” tells the story of the romance between Nam Da Reum (Kim Hye Joon), who joins a company to meet her longtime idol bias Lee Chan (Cha Woo Min), and the company’s CEO Kang Ha Gi (Kang Hoon).

The newly released teaser begins with Nam Da Reum’s happy smile as she gazes affectionately at Lee Chan (Cha Woo Min), her favorite member, at idol group D.N.X’s concert. Caught in the illusion of being alone with her idol, Nam Da Reum dreams of a “successful fan’s” romance, saying, “I really want to work with you someday, oppa.”

Determined to join Apello, the company co-founded by Lee Chan and Kang Ha Gi, Nam Da Reum finally receives notice of her final acceptance as a new hire and begins the work life she has always dreamed of. Arriving at the office with a bouncy step, she radiates sunshine-like charm, showering the CEO Kang Ha Gi with a storm of compliments, telling him, “You are so cool.”

However, CEO Kang Ha Gi only finds the new recruit Nam Da Reum’s high energy strange. To make matters worse, as he encounters unexpected mishaps every time he is with her, Kang Ha Gi begins to suspect that Nam Da Reum might be an industrial spy who approached him with ulterior motives.

Seeing Nam Da Reum carrying a large banner featuring Lee Chan’s face, Kang Ha Gi finally asks her a point-blank question: “Is there a special reason you came to Apello?” To this, Nam Da Reum shows her sharp and capable side with an exemplary answer: “I wanted to find out what it is that I truly love.”

Watch the full teaser below:

“My Bias, My Boss” premieres on August 3 at 8:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

Check out more teasers for “My Bias, My Boss” below:

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