Watch: Park Eun Bin, Yang Se Jong, And Ong Seong Wu Take Care Of Each Other On Set Of 'Spooky In Love'

tvN’s “Spooky in Love” has unveiled a new behind-the-scenes video!

In the newly released making-of video, Park Eun Bin and Yang Se Jong showcase their teamwork on set, thoughtfully taking care of each other as they film their fighting scene.

Later, Park Eun Bin welcomes viewers into her character Cheon Yeo Ri’s house, showcasing the braid she did herself.

In another scene, Park Eun Bin has a blast pretending to drive in front of the green screen. Following aggressive turns, Park Eun Bin jokes, “We have a car sick patient.” Park Eun Bin and Yang Se Jong can’t help but laugh after portraying their comedic yet intense scene.

After filming an action scene, the director and Park Eun Bin compliment Yang Se Jong. Impressed, Park Eun Bin states, “The action scene made me rethink what genre ‘Spooky in Love’ is.” The two continue to take care of each other, making sure they don’t push too hard or are careful to avoid getting hurt while filming. When filming a scene where Yang Se Jong grabs a falling Park Eun Bin, Park Eun Bin asks, “Can you handle me?” and Yang Se Jong confidently replies, “Of course.”

Park Eun Bin and Yang Se Jong continue to showcase their creativity while filming action scenes, impressing the set with their ideas while still being considerate of each other.

Ong Seong Wu also talks about his nervousness on set at his first filming. Park Eun Bin mentions that she noticed how nervous Ong Seong Wu was at the script reading. She adds, “That was very cute, and I felt that he is treating the project very sincerely.”

Check out the making-of video below!

“Spooky in Love” airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?” on Viki:

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Also watch Yang Se Jong in “30 But 17” below:

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