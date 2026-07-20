Watch On Viki: C-Drama 'Overdo' Starring Zhang Ling He And Wang Chu Ran Out Now

Much-anticipated C-drama “Overdo” has been released!

“Overdo” is a romance drama set in Republican-era Shanghai. Murong Qing Yi (Zhang Ling He) is the youngest son of a powerful warlord and bears deep emotional scars from a traumatic childhood. His path first crossed with the courageous Ren Su Su (Wang Chu Ran) when she saved him from a harrowing escape. However, tragedy tore them apart, leading Su Su to stage her own death to protect those she held dear and leaving Qing Yi devastated. Three years later, Su Su unexpectedly returns as his prospective sister-in-law Fang Mu Lan, and a looming national crisis forces them to work together as they navigate a web of secrets.

“Overdo” has now premiered with the first four episodes available to watch with subtitles.

Watch “Overdo” on Viki here:

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