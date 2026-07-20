Hwang In Youp And Hyeri's Relationship Begins To Change In “Dream To You”

ENA’s “Dream to You” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Dream to You” is a romantic comedy about the reunion of genius film director Woo Soo Bin (Hwang In Youp), who returns after achieving his dreams, and reporter Ju Yi Jae (Hyeri), who has forgotten her own.

Spoilers

Previously in the drama, it was revealed that Woo Soo Bin had no choice but to leave for the United States without keeping his promise to Ju Yi Jae in order to pursue a career as a doctor in accordance with his father Woo Chul Gyu’s (Jung Hae Kyun) wishes. It was also revealed that Ju Yi Jae was involved in a traffic accident while searching for Woo Soo Bin, leaving her unconscious and completely changing the course of her life.

15 years later, Woo Soo Bin still has not given up on his dream of making films together with Ju Yi Jae and continues to pursue her wholeheartedly. Although Ju Yi Jae initially pushed him away with a cold attitude, she eventually found herself in a situation where she needed to secure Woo Soo Bin’s appearance on her program in order for it to receive its own time slot. The previous episode ended with her going to see him herself, heightening anticipation for what comes next.

The newly released stills depict the changing dynamic between Ju Yi Jae and Woo Soo Bin. The photos show Woo Soo Bin playfully flicking Ju Yi Jae on the forehead while she squeezes her eyes shut in anticipation. Laughing together and teasing each other just as they did when they were students, the two display the same natural chemistry they shared in their youth despite now being in their 30s.

Another image captures Ju Yi Jae standing before Woo Soo Bin with her hands politely clasped together, seemingly making a heartfelt request, while Woo Soo Bin listens with a seemingly indifferent facial expression. The atmosphere between them is noticeably different from right after their reunion, when Woo Soo Bin boldly pursued her while Ju Yi Jae kept him at arm’s length.

The production team commented, “Woo Soo Bin and Ju Yi Jae, who have each lived with their own emotional scars, will gradually begin to experience changes in their relationship. Please look forward to the special moments between the two as they come to understand each other more deeply, find comfort in one another, and grow closer.”

The next episode of “Dream to You” airs on July 20 at 10 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

Until then, watch the previous episodes on Viki with subtitles below:

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