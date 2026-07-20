Seo In Guk and Park Ji Hyun Share An Emotional Hug In “See You At Work Tomorrow!”

“See You at Work Tomorrow!” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, tvN’s “See You at Work Tomorrow!” is a romance drama starring Park Ji Hyun as Cha Ji Yoon, an office worker stuck in a career rut. After becoming entangled with her prickly boss Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), she winds up making a fresh start both in her career and in her love life.

The newly released stills show Ji Yoon visiting Si Woo’s house. Ji Yoon appears lost in thought as she returns to see Si Woo after much deliberation, sparking curiosity about what changes may have occurred in her wavering heart.

The moment the two meet, they embrace each other before saying a single word. Their silent embrace leaves viewers wondering how their relationship will evolve moving forward.

The next episode of “See You at Work Tomorrow!” airs on July 20 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Ji Hyun in “Forbidden Fairytale” on Viki:

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And check out Seo In Guk’s drama “Doom at Your Service” below:

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