IU Announces Change In Album And Concert Plans Due To Health

IU has updated fans on changes in her upcoming plans due to her current health.

On July 20, IU took to Berriz to share a heartfelt letter with fans about her situation. She had originally scheduled a concert in September at Goyang Stadium, along with a domestic tour. However, the concert has inevitably been canceled due to worsening symptoms of her chronic Patulous Eustachian tube dysfunction. She explained, “My ear symptoms have always been erratic, fluctuating between good and bad, but recently, they have persisted day and night for days at a time, and I have repeatedly found it difficult to regain my form while singing.”

Although IU has already completed her upcoming sixth studio album, the album release will also be postponed for a few months as the main promotion for the album was planned around the concert and tour.

IU sincerely wrote, “I’m truly sorry, and I love you so much,” promising a diverse new album and expressing determination to start 2027 together with fans.

Stay tuned for updates on IU’s upcoming music!

While waiting, watch IU in “Hotel Del Luna”:

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