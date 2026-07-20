2026 K-World Dream Awards Announces Performer Lineup

2026 K-World Dream Awards Announces Performer Lineup

Music
Jul 20, 2026
by M Lim

The 2026 K-World Dream Awards has unveiled its performer lineup!

This year’s lineup includes ATEEZ, P1Harmony, RIIZE, AHOF, AND2BLE, SeeYa, QWER, ILLIT, and RESCENE.

Jun Hyun Moo and Jang Do Yeon will return as hosts for the fourth consecutive year.

This year’s event is especially meaningful as it marks the awards ceremony’s 10th anniversary. Originally launched in 2017 as the Soribada Best K-Music Awards, the ceremony has since evolved under its current name and, over the past decade, has helped promote K-content and K-pop worldwide while contributing to the global spread of the Korean Wave.

The 2026 K World Dream Awards will be held on August 27 at KINTEX in Goyang, South Korea.

Source (1)

2026 K-World Dream Awards
AHOF
AND2BLE
ATEEZ
ILLIT
Jang Do Yeon
Jun Hyun Moo
P1Harmony
QWER
RESCENE
RIIZE
SeeYa

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