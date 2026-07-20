2026 K-World Dream Awards Announces Performer Lineup

The 2026 K-World Dream Awards has unveiled its performer lineup!

This year’s lineup includes ATEEZ, P1Harmony, RIIZE, AHOF, AND2BLE, SeeYa, QWER, ILLIT, and RESCENE.

Jun Hyun Moo and Jang Do Yeon will return as hosts for the fourth consecutive year.

This year’s event is especially meaningful as it marks the awards ceremony’s 10th anniversary. Originally launched in 2017 as the Soribada Best K-Music Awards, the ceremony has since evolved under its current name and, over the past decade, has helped promote K-content and K-pop worldwide while contributing to the global spread of the Korean Wave.

The 2026 K World Dream Awards will be held on August 27 at KINTEX in Goyang, South Korea.

Source (1)