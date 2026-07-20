Jung Jun Won Signs With Lee Je Hoon’s Agency

Actor Jung Jun Won has found a new agency to call home!

On July 20, COMPANY ON announced, “We have signed an exclusive contract with Jung Jun Won, an actor who has showcased his solid acting skills and warm charm across a wide range of genres. We will spare no effort in supporting him as a reliable partner so that he can continue to expand his activities and show his full potential as an actor.

Sharing his thoughts on joining the agency, Jung Jun Won said, “I hope to create great synergy with COMPANY ON. I’ll continue to work hard with humility so I can take on a wide variety of roles as an actor.”

Since making his debut in the 2015 film “The Avian Kind,” Jung Jun Won has steadily built his acting career through both films and dramas. He gained recognition for his performances in “Believer” and “VIP,” before earning widespread popularity with his breakout role in the 2025 tvN drama “Resident Playbook.”

Currently, Jung Jun Won is gearing up for the release of his upcoming MBC Friday-Saturday drama “A Bona Fide Killer,” which will premiere on July 31.

Founded in 2021 by actor Lee Je Hoon, COMPANY ON is home to actors Lee Je Hoon, Kim Sung Kyu, Kim Eun Bi, and Lee Dong Hwi.

Watch Jung Jun Won in “VIP” below:

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