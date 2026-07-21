Netflix Briefly Comments On Rumors Regarding Production Of 'Teach You A Lesson' Season 2

Netflix has clarified rumors regarding the production of “Teach You a Lesson” Season 2.

On July 21, an industry insider reported that Netflix’s “Teach You a Lesson,” which recently became a hit internationally, has entered discussions for the production of a follow-up season.

In response to the report, a representative of Netflix briefly responded, “Nothing has been decided regarding the production of ‘Teach You a Lesson’ Season 2 at this time.”

“Teach You a Lesson” has been consistently surrounded by rumors of a second season. Not only did the Season 1 finale end by hinting at the beginning of a new case, but director Hong Jong Chan had also previously expressed a strong desire for a second season.

Stay tuned!

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