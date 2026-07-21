Jang Gyuri Is Song Kang’s Childhood Friend With A Remarkable Musical Gift In New Drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” has unveiled the first glimpse of Jang Gyuri in character!

“Four Hands” is a piano term that refers to a technique where two people play a single piano together. The drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” will depict the friendship, love, rivalry, and growth of youths who meet at an arts high school, following their journey from adolescence to adulthood as professional pianists.

Jang Gyuri plays Hong Jae In, a girl with perfect pitch, allowing her to accurately distinguish every note she hears. Influenced by her mother, who runs a classical artist agency, she chooses the viola as her major and develops her skills.

Hong Jae In further sharpens her naturally gifted hearing through her hobby of listening to good music while wearing headphones. This gives her the extraordinary ability to recognize a performer after hearing just a single phrase. She also has a special affection for the piano performances of her childhood friend Kang Bi Oh (Song Kang), to the point that she can immediately recognize his playing even when it is heard from afar.

However, Hong Jae In’s world of music begins to change when another special melody captures her attention. She encounters a resonance she has never felt before in the music of transfer student Choi Jung Yo (Lee Jun Young), whose performance carries a different charm from Kang Bi Oh’s.

The newly released stills show Hong Jae In smiling throughout, further raising curiosity about her story.

“Four Hands, Two Sonatas” is set to premiere on August 29 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jang Gyuri in “The Player 2: Master of Swindlers” on Viki:

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