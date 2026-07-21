Watch: Ryu Seung Ryong And Ha Ji Won's Marriage Falls Apart As Kim Si Ah Appears In New Film 'Portrait Of A Family' Teaser

Upcoming film “Portrait of a Family” has unveiled its first teaser!

“Portrait of a Family” is a family chronicle that follows top star couple Jung Gu (Ryu Seung Ryong) and Nam Mi (Ha Ji Won). After their marriage falls apart due to the sudden appearance of Jung Gu’s daughter Dong Ju (Kim Si Ah), the film picks up eight years later, depicting the couple’s desperate pursuit of the truth to save Dong Ju after she becomes embroiled in a shocking incident.

The film is a new project from director Lee Ji Won, who won the Best New Director award in the film category at the 55th Baeksang Arts Awards for “Miss Baek.”

The newly released trailer begins with Jung Gu facing the death of a middle school girl that occurred at Urim river. This is followed by Dong Ju’s confession, “It’s my fault that she died,” which heightens curiosity regarding the truth behind the incident.

The trailer intercuts the warm memories of the past—when Jung Gu gifts Dong Ju shoes and says, “Do you know what day it is today? It’s the day you and I met”—with their precarious present situation, depicting the depth of their relationship.

The trailer concludes with Nam Mi’s firm voice saying, “Do whatever it takes to win. And save her,” followed by a scene of Jung Gu desperately running while holding Dong Ju’s hand, foreshadowing a family’s desperate struggle to protect their child.

Watch the full teaser below:

“Portrait of a Family” is set to hit theaters on September 2. Stay tuned!

Until then, watch Ryu Seung Ryong in “Extreme Job” on Viki:

Watch Now

Also check out Ha Ji Won in “Climax”:

Watch Now