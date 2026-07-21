Ha Seok Jin Looks At Hani With Affection In New Drama “Love On The Menu” Poster

“Love on the Menu” has unveiled a special poster!

“Love on the Menu” is a family romance drama that follows Kim Moo Jin (Ha Seok Jin) and Han Gyu Rim (Hani), two former lovers who reunite eight years after a painful breakup. As they reconnect, they piece together the fragments of their broken families and create the warmest table of life together.

The poster creates a lyrical and sensuous atmosphere as fleabane, forget-me-nots, and lily of the valley are subtly layered over an image of Kim Moo Jin gently holding Han Gyu Rim’s fingers. In particular, Kim Moo Jin’s affectionate gaze toward Han Gyu Rim and Han Gyu Rim’s gaze staring straight ahead create a subtle contrast.

The production team said, “The drama is expected to deliver deep emotions to viewers of all generations through the growth of a family bound together by solidarity. Characters with distinct stories and personalities will take the spotlight from the beginning, building a rich narrative.”

They added, “We wanted to portray the process of two people with different wounds healing their hearts through a warm meal and rediscovering the meaning of family. As it is a story about piecing together the scattered fragments of a family one by one, we hope to present a portrayal of our lives that goes beyond a simple romance and captures conflicts and reconciliation between generations.”

“Love on the Menu” will premiere on July 25 at 8 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ha Seok Jin in “To My Beloved Thief” on Viki:

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And watch Hani in “Hit the Spot” below:

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