Watch: Car, the Garden, Dowoon, Tarzzan, And Lee Chae Min Face Brutal Reality Of A Snowy Mountain Climb In 'Take A Hike!' Teaser

Netflix’s upcoming variety show “Take A Hike!” has unveiled new teasers featuring Car, the garden, DAY6’s Dowoon, ALLDAY PROJECT’s Tarzzan, and Lee Chae Min!

“Take A Hike!” is a “self-hiking” variety show about four involuntary hikers who have never had an interest in mountaineering as they embark on their first-ever midwinter expedition up a snow-covered mountain. The show stars Car, the garden, Dowoon, Lee Chae Min, and Tarzzan and is directed by Na Young Suk and Park Hyun Yong.

The newly unveiled teaser poster and trailer signal the start of an unpredictable climbing journey. First, the teaser poster captures attention with the eldest member of the hiking club Car, the garden, who looks almost solemn, centered among his companions, Dowoon with his curiosity-filled gaze, Lee Chae Min boasting his handsome looks, and the youngest member Tarzzan, who keeps his smile despite the grueling trek. The bumpy, unpredictable hiking journey—accompanied by four distinct characters—is raising viewers’ anticipation.

The trailer foreshadows the struggles of “involuntary hikers” embarking on their first-ever climb up a snow-covered mountain. The video sparks curiosity with scenes of Car, the garden, looking visibly exhausted, followed by Dowoon, Lee Chae Min, and Tarzzan—the involuntary hikers who were dragged along without knowing what they were getting into—expressing their shock at the unexpected difficulty of the trek.

This is then contrasted by the breathtakingly majestic scenery of the winter mountains, drawing admiration from viewers and juxtaposing their awe with Car, the garden’s dismayed remark, “This isn’t it.” It leaves viewers wondering whether the four members will be able to complete the grueling snowy ascent and find their own answers to the question, “Why do people hike?”

Watch the full teaser below!

Producer Park Hyun Yong emphasized, “South Korea’s winter mountains are the harshest and roughest, but paradoxically, they hold the most beautiful scenery of any season. I wanted to show the ‘raw, unfiltered chemistry’ that unfolds when these four people, who have lived their whole lives far from mountains, are thrown into this extreme environment and have to push and pull each other to make it through.”

“Take A Hike!” is set to be released on August 18. Stay tuned!

Source (1)