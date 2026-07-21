Kong Hyo Jin, Sung Dong Il, And More Run A Secret Operation From An Ordinary Office In “A Bona Fide Killer” Poster

MBC’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “A Bona Fide Killer” has unveiled a new poster!

“A Bona Fide Killer” is an action drama about a working mother with a lethal job who is fighting to protect her work-life balance. Kong Hyo Jin stars as Yu Bo Na, the seemingly ordinary manager of Sales Team 3 at Durumi Electronics, who is also secretly the legendary sniper known as “Kingfisher.”

The poster features the members of Durumi Electronics’ Sales Team 3 gathered in an office setting while holding guns. A drone hovering in the air and a bullet placed on the desk create a sense of tension.

Wearing employee ID badges of ordinary office workers, the team members reveal their perfect disguises designed to conceal their true identities as the “Client Elimination Team.” The team consists of Yu Bo Na, a one-shot, one-kill killer; Kim Bong Pal (Sung Dong Il), a specialist in faking accidental deaths; Ki Young Do (Mu Jin Seong), a genius hacker; Bong Tae Min (Kim Nam Hee), who is in charge of weapons; Oh Hyun Nam (Ha Yul Ri), a poisoning expert; Go Young Gap (Heo Jae Ho), a medical malpractice specialist; and Yang Ye Sol (Kim Ga Hee), who is in charge of administrative affairs.

The tagline, “The client meeting begins,” hints at the punishment carried out by Durumi Electronics’ Sales Team 3 against vicious criminals who cunningly exploit loopholes in the law.

The team members, each carrying their own past stories and wounds, are expected to deliver a satisfying sense of justice as they come together with the same beliefs.

The production team said, “The multi-play approach created by experts in each field, from sniping and staged accidental deaths to poisoning and hacking, working together as one team is a unique fun element of our series. Please pay attention to their distinctive methods of punishment and unpredictable chemistry.”

“A Bona Fide Killer” will premiere on July 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kong Hyo Jin in “Crazy Romance” on Viki below:

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Also watch Sung Dong Il in “The Art of Negotiation” on Viki below:

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