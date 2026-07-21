Jung Eun Chae Talks About Joining “Flex x Cop 2” As A Tough Yet Compassionate Detective

Actress Jung Eun Chae has shared her thoughts on her character in “Flex x Cop 2”!

In “Flex x Cop 2,” Ahn Bo Hyun reprises his starring role as Jin Yi Soo, a third-generation chaebol heir turned detective who uses his wealth and connections like cheat codes whenever an investigation reaches a dead end.

Jung Eun Chae stars as veteran detective Joo Hye Ra, Jin Yi Soo’s new partner, who serves as the new leader of Violent Crimes Unit 1 and is a former ace member of the National Police Agency’s Counterterrorism Team.

Explaining why she chose to star in the drama, Jung Eun Chae shared, “I was captivated by the drama’s unique wit and thrilling plot developments.” She continued, “I was curious about how the unfamiliar character of Joo Hye Ra would shake up the existing world of the series and eventually become part of it. I also wanted to portray someone who is rough around the edges but deeply human and independent.”

Jung Eun Chae described Joo Hye Ra as “a character who not only possesses extensive experience and unwavering strength but also embraces her team by listening to and trusting each member’s perspective.”

Speaking about her character’s styling, she teased, “In this drama, viewers will see a look that balances both authority and agility.”

“Flex x Cop 2” premieres on August 7 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jung Eun Chae in “Someone You Loved” below:

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