Watch: “The East Palace” Director And Cast Share The Stories Behind The Series’ Production In Making-Of Video

“The East Palace” has unveiled a new making-of video!

“The East Palace” follows the story of Gu Cheon (Nam Joo Hyuk), who can traverse the world of ghosts, and Saeng Gang (Roh Yoon Seo), a court lady with the ability to hear ghosts, as they are summoned by the King (Cho Seung Woo) to unearth the cursed palace’s secrets.

The newly released making-of video highlights the meticulous work that went into bringing the series’ supernatural world to life, from its intense action sequences to its detailed production design.

Discussing the series’ sword-fighting scenes, Nam Joo Hyuk shared, “Since this series involves a lot of sword fighting, I spent a lot of time memorizing and practicing the moves.”

The production team also revealed the thought process behind creating the show’s spirits and otherworldly beings. The director explained, “When creating Gwi Mae or spirits from the other world, we thought a lot about how far we should go while keeping it broadly appealing and not too unsettling for viewers.”

One of the series’ key visual elements is the contrast between the real world and the Realm of Gwi. The director explained, “I wanted the two worlds to look different at first glance. We focused on color because it is the most immediately recognizable element.”

The director added, “We thought about how to make it feel like a different world. We ended up using red, amber and, later on, yellow.”

The cast members also praised the detailed production design and the atmosphere created on set, expressing their admiration for the effort that went into building the series’ unique fantasy setting.

Highlighting what viewers can expect from the story, Nam Joo Hyuk said, “Gu Cheon’s desperate and intense fight to break the curse over the palace until the very end is a highlight.”

Roh Yoon Seo added, “As you follow and dig into the story, you will enjoy trying to discover the truth.”

Watch the full video below!

“The East Palace” is currently streaming on Netflix.

Watch Nam Joo Hyuk in “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo” on Viki:

Watch Now