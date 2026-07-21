ATEEZ's Agency Shares Update On Legal Action Against Malicious Posts

KQ Entertainment has released a notice regarding the protection of ATEEZ’s rights.

On July 21, KQ Entertainment released an official notice on the protection of their artist ATEEZ and legal action against malicious posts.

Read the full statement below:

Hello.

This is KQ Entertainment.

We continuously monitor the spread of false information, defamation, insults, sexual harassment, invasion of privacy, and other actions that violate the rights of our artists. Based on the evidence we have collected, we are actively pursuing the appropriate legal actions against those responsible.

Recently, we have continued to identify malicious posts, personal attacks, and the spread of false information targeting our artists. In response, we are collecting relevant evidence through our own monitoring as well as reports from fans.

Regardless of whether posts have been deleted or accounts have been set to private or deactivated, all evidence that has already been collected remains subject to review. Any unlawful conduct that is identified will be addressed through legal proceedings without any leniency.

If you find posts or content that may constitute unlawful activity, submit them, along with any supporting evidence, to the designated email address below. We will carefully review all reports and use them to support our legal actions where appropriate.

Report Email: protectkq@gmail.com

Email Subject Format: [Group or Member / Platform / Reason for Report]

Example: ATEEZ / X / Spreading False Information

※ To help us review reports more efficiently, please avoid sending duplicate emails.

We will continue to protect our artists through ongoing monitoring and legal action.

Thank you.