Hwang In Youp And Hyeri Get Distractingly Close While Working Together In “Dream To You”

ENA’s “Dream to You” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Dream to You” is a romantic comedy about the reunion of genius film director Woo Soo Bin (Hwang In Youp), who returns after achieving his dreams, and reporter Ju Yi Jae (Hyeri), who has forgotten her own.

Spoilers

Previously, Episode 3 saw Woo Soo Bin comforting Ju Yi Jae, who had long put her dreams aside while dealing with the realities of life. As Ju Yi Jae broke down in tears over giving up her dream of becoming a film director, Woo Soo Bin quietly stayed by her side, hinting at a turning point in their relationship. The episode ended on a cliffhanger as Ju Yi Jae woke up in the hotel where Woo Soo Bin was staying after a night of drinking, with an unexpectedly intimate moment in the bathroom leaving viewers wondering what happened the night before.

The newly released stills show the two spending time together in the studio. Wearing glasses instead of his usual look, Woo Soo Bin gives off a more intellectual vibe, while Ju Yi Jae watches him with a hint of nervousness. Sitting close together with only a laptop between them, the pair’s growing closeness suggests their romance is beginning to blossom.

The production team teased, “A pivotal event will unfold for Woo Soo Bin, who returned to keep his promise to Ju Yi Jae, and for Ju Yi Jae, who learns the real reason Woo Soo Bin had to leave for the United States 15 years ago. Please look forward to the even deeper romantic chemistry Hwang In Youp and Hyeri will bring to the screen.”

Episode 4 of “Dream to You” airs on July 21 at 10 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch the previous episodes on Viki with subtitles below:

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