Park Ji Hyun Gives Seo In Guk A Sweet Back Hug As He Prepares Breakfast In “See You At Work Tomorrow!”

“See You at Work Tomorrow!” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, tvN’s “See You at Work Tomorrow!” is a romance drama starring Park Ji Hyun as Cha Ji Yoon, an office worker stuck in a career rut. After becoming entangled with her prickly boss, Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), she embarks on a fresh start in both her career and her love life.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Kang Si Woo and Cha Ji Yoon resolved the misunderstandings that had arisen from their efforts to protect each other and reaffirmed their love.

Si Woo honestly confessed that he wanted to share the present with Ji Yoon rather than dwell on the past. Ji Yoon, in turn, chose to love him again, embracing even his pain. After sealing their reconciliation with a kiss, the couple confessed their love to each other on a snowy night, showing that their relationship had grown even stronger.

The newly released stills feature a sweet back hug between Si Woo and Ji Yoon. In the photos, Ji Yoon, still looking sleepy as she steps out of the bedroom, stops in her tracks when she sees Si Woo preparing breakfast.

Another image shows Si Woo carefully preparing breakfast for Ji Yoon.

Watching him affectionately, Ji Yoon quietly walks over and wraps her arms around him from behind.

The next episode of “See You at Work Tomorrow!” airs on July 21 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Ji Hyun in “Forbidden Fairytale” on Viki.

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You can also check out Seo In Guk’s drama “Doom at Your Service” below:

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