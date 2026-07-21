Cha Woo Min, CIX's Hyunsuk, EPEX's Baekseung, And More Transform Into Fictional Idol Group In “My Bias, My Boss”

tvN’s upcoming drama “My Bias, My Boss” has released new “concept photos” of its fictional idol group D.N.X!

Based on a webtoon, “My Bias, My Boss” tells the story of the romance between Nam Da Reum (Kim Hye Joon), who joins a company to meet her longtime idol bias Lee Chan (Cha Woo Min), and the company’s CEO Kang Ha Gi (Kang Hoon).

A devoted fan of D.N.X member Lee Chan for the past 12 years, Nam Da Reum joins Apello, the company founded by Lee Chan and Kang Ha Gi, hoping to fulfill her dream of becoming a successful fan by working alongside her favorite idol. After joining the company, she finds herself caught between Lee Chan and CEO Kang Ha Gi.

D.N.X, short for “Destiny Never X,” is a five-member idol group that rose to fame shortly after its debut. The group consists of visual member Lee Chan, youngest member Roy (Chun Woo Jin), leader Hyuk (CIX’s Hyunsuk), main vocal Tae Oh (EPEX’s Baekseung), and rapper Jinu (Jung Hyun Min).

D.N.X debuted in 2015 and became known for its refreshing image, strong vocals, and powerful performances. However, the group has been unable to make a comeback for undisclosed reasons. As Lee Chan was the group’s most popular member during its peak, fans continue to look forward to D.N.X’s return, remembering not only their music and performances but also the members’ chemistry.

The newly released concept photos capture the group’s diverse charms, recalling the idol image that once won over countless fans.

“My Bias, My Boss” premieres on August 3 at 8:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

Check out a teaser for “My Bias, My Boss” below:

WATCH NOW

Source (1)