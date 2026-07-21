Kim Hye Joon Is Ready To Fight On Her Own Terms In “A Shop For Killers 2”

“A Shop for Killers 2” has unveiled new stills of Kim Hye Joon ahead of its premiere tomorrow!

Based on a novel by “The Killer’s Shopping List” author Kang Ji Young, “A Shop for Killers” is an action drama that follows Jeong Ji An (Kim Hye Joon), who moves in with her uncle Jeong Jin Man (Lee Dong Wook) after her parents’ passing. Jin Man runs a shopping mall, but when he suddenly dies, Ji An inherits his secret and dangerous legacy and becomes the target of suspicious killers. Season 2 follows Ji An, who becomes the shopping mall’s new CEO. She joins forces with Jin Man, who returns alive, to fight back against the global forces of Babylon.

One of the biggest highlights of Season 2 is Jeong Ji An’s transformation. While Season 1 focused on her learning how to survive amid confusion and fear, the new season follows her as she takes the next step in her journey, confronting danger head-on and forging her own path.

No longer someone who relies on others for protection, Ji An becomes a strong and independent figure who faces every challenge on her own. Drawing on the survival instincts she developed through countless hardships, she takes over the operation of the shopping mall in place of her uncle.

Kim Hye Joon is also expected to showcase a broader range of action and more emotionally layered acting this season. In addition to intense gunfights and hand-to-hand combat, she will portray Ji An’s emotional struggles as she faces increasingly dangerous situations.

With a total of eight episodes, “A Shop for Killers 2” will premiere with episodes 1 and 2 on July 22, followed by two episodes released every Wednesday.

In the meantime, check out a teaser for Kim Hye Joon’s upcoming rom-com “My Bias, My Boss” below:

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