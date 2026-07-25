6 Power Couples In Period C-Dramas Who Proved They Were Better Together

There’s nothing more satisfying than watching a brilliant female lead outsmart everyone around her. What makes it truly special is when her greatest ally is the green-flag hero, who allows her to shine and even lead from the front.

From court intrigue and political games to revenge plots and forbidden romance, these historical C-dramas prove that the best relationships are those that are built on trust, mutual respect, and unwavering support.

Here are six such dramas where the sassy heroine along with her supportive other half made an unforgettable team, upending gender dynamics and creating a new power dynamic in relationships.

Hua Zhi (Zhang Jing Yi), the eldest granddaughter of a prestigious family, has extraordinary talents and strengths, but has never been allowed to showcase them. But her privileged life comes crashing down when the men in her household are exiled following a political scandal. Refusing to let her family fall apart, Hua Zhi steps forward to rebuild their fortunes while protecting the women left behind. Along the way, she develops a close bond with the mysterious Gu Yan Xi (Hu Yi Tian), a member of the royal family who is intrigued and impressed with her. He quietly supports her ambitions while pursuing justice in his own way.

Rather than rescuing Hua Zhi, Gu Yan Xi trusts her instincts and encourages her to lead, making their relationship a refreshing example of two people growing stronger together through mutual respect, resilience, and unwavering support. The lead couple is classy in their cuteness and will make your heart skip a beat with their undeniable chemistry.

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Ye Li (Bai Lu), the eldest daughter of the Ye Family, is back in the capital after spending eight years in seclusion. Her sole purpose is not only to pay a debt of honor, but to also exact revenge from the corrupt officials and the Empress Dowager who had persecuted and destroyed her family. She marries Prince Mo Xiu Yao (Ryan Cheng), a once admired war hero who leads a disillusioned life burdened with a fallen family name after his older brother’s alleged treason.

Though their union seems like a transactional alliance, the two are far more connected, given the similarities in their twisted fates. While Ye Li is shrewd and straightforward, she is also tender-hearted and goes all out to protect Mo Xiu Yao. On the other hand, Mo Xiu Yao, aware of his wife’s dual nature, tries to be indifferent towards her but finds himself falling for her wit and intelligence.

Ye Li and Mo Xiu Yao are both weighted down by the demons of their past, but form a formidable pair as they cleverly mastermind their plot of revenge. Even though there is hesitancy in trusting the other, it soon gives away to a relationship formed on respect and affection. And Bai Lu and Ryan Cheng compliment each other on screen with their palpable chemistry.

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“A Splendid Match”

Gu Jin Zhao (Ren Min) has been abandoned by her biological parents when a fortune teller announces her as being a jinx. Raised by her grandparents, she grows up to be a bold and headstrong young woman. Back in the Gu household, Jin Zhao deals with people with a no-nonsense attitude. Her cool, tough exterior catches the eye of several suitors, including Lord Chen Yan Yun (Ci Sha), a formidable court minister.

Jin Zhao chooses him since he is a man who lets her be herself and does not want to confine her independence. He is confident and knows Jin Zhao doesn’t need rescuing. Rather, she is the one person who is sharp enough to keep up with him and challenge him as well.

This is a partnership which benefits both. Lord Chen’s rise in the echelons of power is nurtured by the support of his wife, Jin Zhao. She stands beside him, and together they push through the power and politics in court. Jin Zhao comes across as the strongest person in the cast since Lord Chen never allows her power to be eclipsed by another. And the chemistry between the leads remains strong.

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“Are You the One”

Liu Mian Tang (Wang Chu Ran) is a clever and decisive leader of Yang Shan. Known for her skills as a warrior and being just, she loses her memory after a near-fatal accident. Waking up with no memory of her life before, she believes Cui Xing Zhou (Zhang Wan Yi), the Prince of Huai Yang and the man who had rescued her, to be her husband.

As the two begin living together, hidden identities, political conspiracies, and long-buried secrets gradually come to light, forcing them to question everything they know. Throughout the story, Liu Mian Tang repeatedly proves herself to be clever, resourceful, and remarkably resilient, while Cui Xing Zhou grows into a partner who respects her decisions instead of trying to control them, creating a romance built on trust rather than outdated gender roles.

It’s an entertaining watch as an unlikely romance unfolds between a woman who is defined as being morally gray and a man who is soft-hearted, yet determined. Even though they find themselves on opposing sides, there is never an attempt to overpower or outdo the other.

Zhang Wan Yi gives a layered performance as a man torn between love and heartbreak, while Wang Chu Ran brings forth the savviness as well as the vulnerability of her character. Both actors also showcase their comedic timing, giving the show its many light-hearted moments.

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“Glory”

When a rising star magistrate, Lu Jiang Lai (Hou Ming Hao), is framed and stripped of everything for a crime he didn’t commit, he is not only left injured, but becomes an amnesiac. He is rescued by Rong Shan Bao (Gülnezer Bextiyar), the shrewd daughter of the Tea King. She has her own agenda, since she wants to settle a past score with him. Hiding his identity, she conscripts him into her household and demotes him to the rank of a stable boy. Jiang Lai finds himself embroiled in the politics of the Rong home as well as in their search for a high stakes son-in-law. As he and Shan Bao engage in a battle of wits, the bond transforms into something deep and meaningful.

A master-servant setup that inverts the usual power gradient is what makes this one sing — Hou Ming Hao’s chemistry with Gülnezer Bextiyar was shipped by viewers for how naturally he lets her lead. Watching a capable man defer to a woman’s plan and slowly earn a real partnership instead of just a title is the hook.

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“The Princess’s Gambit”

Princess Jiang Tao Hua (Meng Zi Yi) escapes Empress Lu’s control through a political marriage to the state of Wei. But upon arriving, she is attacked and accused of an affair with Chancellor Shen Zai Ye (Liu Xue Yi). In order to survive, she offers herself as a concubine and secretly works on her plan to topple the crown prince. She takes charge of Zai Ye’s home, outsmarting his other wives, court spies, as well as Zai Ye himself in her plan.

Even though Zai Ye starts out plotting against her, she out-thinks him instead of waiting to be spared. His respect is earned, not given, which is what elevates this past a standard marriage-of-convenience plot. The power in the relationship visibly shifts toward her as the story goes on. Even though the second half turns into a festival of cliches, the narrative keeps one riveted as we see how these two clever individuals find common ground between them.

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Puja Talwar is a Soompi writer with a strong Yoo Yeon Seok and Lee Junho bias. A long time K-drama fan, she loves devising alternate scenarios to the narratives. She has interviewed Lee Min Ho, Gong Yoo, Cha Eun Woo, and Ji Chang Wook to name a few. You can follow her on @puja_talwar7 on Instagram.