'See You At Work Tomorrow!' Heads Into Final Week On No. 1 Ratings

tvN’s “See You at Work Tomorrow!” is winding to a close next week.

On July 21, the romance drama took first place in its time slot across all cable channels ahead of the final week of its run. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of “See You at Work Tomorrow!” scored an average nationwide rating of 4.4 percent.

Meanwhile, ENA’s new rom-com “Dream to You” earned an average nationwide rating of 2.7 percent for its fourth episode.

Watch full episodes of “Dream to You” with subtitles on Viki below:

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