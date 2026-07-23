7 Must-Watch So Ji Sub K-Dramas

If you’ve been watching K-dramas for a long time, chances are you’ve grown up watching So Ji Sub’s dramas. He first debuted as a model in 1995 before making the transition to acting with the help of his close friend Song Seung Heon. He rose to fame through the hit drama “I’m Sorry, I Love You” and has since become one of Korea’s most respected actors, building an impressive filmography that’s hard to beat.

Whether you’re revisiting some old favorites or looking to watch more of his work for the first time, these are the So Ji Sub K-dramas that deserve a spot on your watchlist.

1. “What Happened in Bali”

Ha Ji Won plays Soo Jung, a poor travel agent who is working in Bali and is trying to make ends meet. She meets Kang In Wook (So Ji Sub) and Jung Jae Min (Zo In Sung) in Bali, and the three get entangled in a serious love triangle. This love triangle is not the type of love triangle that many viewers are used to today. It’s entwined with passion, seething jealousy, hate, obsession, and mental instability. It’s really a dramatic series that is guaranteed to stick in your mind for years to come.

If there’s one thing this drama is remembered for, it’s the ending. It completely shocked viewers and left many emotionally scarred, earning its reputation as one of the most intense K-dramas ever made. Even though So Ji Sub isn’t the main lead, he steals every scene as Kang In Wook. His quiet, unwavering love for Soo Jung makes it impossible not to root for him. This drama made it clear that he was going to become one of Korea’s biggest stars.

2. “I’m Sorry, I Love You”

Cha Moo Hyuk (So Ji Sub) is an abandoned orphan who grows up being abused by an abusive family. He runs away to the U.S. and meets Song Eun Chae (Lim Soo Jung). The two fall in love, but they discover that Eun Chae knows Moo Hyuk’s biological family. On top of all this, Moo Hyuk is dealing with having a bullet lodged in his head, which is leading him to his death.

This is the drama that put So Ji Sub on the map. His portrayal of Cha Moo Hyuk is so raw and emotional that viewers couldn’t help but cry alongside him. Even after all these years, “I’m Sorry, I Love You” remains one of the most iconic romance K-dramas ever made and is often the first drama people think of when they think of So Ji Sub.

Kong Hyo Jin plays Tae Gong Sil, a girl who barely gets enough sleep at night because she’s constantly being pestered by dead people wanting her to do things for them. But when she meets Joo Joong Won (So Ji Sub), she finds out that she doesn’t see dead people when she touches him. The two embark on a weird relationship and somehow end up falling in love with each other.

From the hilarious bickering to the swoon-worthy romance, this drama is the perfect mix of laughs and romance. Kong Hyo Jin and So Ji Sub have undeniable chemistry, making the enemies-to-lovers romance so easy to root for. And while the ghost stories can be creepy, they’re also surprisingly emotional as Gong Sil helps the spirits finally find peace. It’s also one of So Ji Sub’s rare comedic roles, making it a must-watch if you want to see a different side of him.

Start watching “Master’s Sun” here:

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4. “One Sunny Day”

“One Sunny Day” is a healing web drama that follows a guy named Kim Ji Ho (So Ji Sub) and a girl also named Kim Ji Ho (Kim Ji Won) as they spend a week on Jeju Island. Both are sent there for work, but So Ji Sub’s character is in the process of getting over a broken heart. As he spends the week in the same guesthouse as Ji Ho, he finds that he is drawn to her cheerful personality. He must sort out his feelings and find out if he is able to love again despite his painful past.

This emotionally beautiful series takes viewers to the picturesque island of Jeju, where two strangers slowly find comfort and healing in each other. Fans get to see a softer and more vulnerable side of So Ji Sub as his character deals with heartbreak and learns to open his heart to love again. While the drama has a slower pace, its heartfelt story about healing, self-discovery, and finding love when you least expect it makes it a beautiful and comforting watch.

So Ji Sub stars in “Oh My Venus” as a hotshot trainer named Kim Young Ho, while Shin Min Ah plays a lawyer named Kang Joo Eun who wants to lose weight. Young Ho ends up falling in love with Joo Eun, and the two engage in a passionate romance.

The series that many So Ji Sub fans know and love, “Oh My Venus” highlights all the qualities that make him such a beloved actor. From his emotionally vulnerable side to his passionate and protective side, fans get to see the full range of his charm. Watching him slowly fall for Shin Min Ah’s character and love her for who she truly is, rather than how she looks, makes their romance even more heartwarming. Their chemistry and sweet love story are what make this drama such a memorable watch.

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6. “Mercy for None”

Nam Gi Jun (So Ji Sub) was once a feared member of the powerful Bongsan Gang, but he left the criminal underworld behind after sacrificing his own Achilles tendon to protect his younger brother, Nam Gi Seok (Lee Jun Hyuk), who joined a rival gang. 11 years later, Gi Seok is suddenly murdered, forcing Gi Jun back into the life he thought he’d left behind. Determined to uncover the truth and get revenge on those responsible, he’ll stop at nothing to make them pay.

While fans may know So Ji Sub best for his unforgettable romance roles, “Mercy for None” proves just how versatile he is as an actor. His performance as Nam Gi Jun is intense and captivating as he portrays a man consumed by grief, revenge, and the need to uncover the truth behind his brother’s death. It’s a darker, action-packed drama that showcases So Ji Sub’s acting range and natural ability to take on challenging roles.

7. “Agent Kim Reactivated”

Agent Kim (So Ji Sub), a former spy, is living a quiet life as a single father. He is forced back into action when his daughter Min Ji (Seo Su Min) is kidnapped as a result of a school bully. With his secret finally exposed, he’ll stop at nothing to save the person he loves most.

What makes this drama even more exciting is seeing So Ji Sub take on a completely different kind of role as a father who will do anything to protect his daughter. While the action keeps the story moving, the emotional moments between Agent Kim and Min Ji add another layer to his character and show a softer side that fans may not have seen before. It’s great to see this side of him!

Cheol Min (So Ji Sub), a former boxer trying to move on from his troubled past, works the night shift as a parking lot attendant when he meets Jung Hwa (Han Hyo Joo), a blind woman who mistakes him for the previous attendant. What starts as nightly conversations soon turns into an unforgettable romance, but the secrets of Cheol Min’s past threaten to change both of their lives forever.

While not a drama, “Always” is one of the films that truly showcases So Ji Sub’s emotional range. He plays a tough and guarded man who has been through unimaginable pain, but everything changes when he meets Jung Hwa. Watching him slowly open his heart and devote himself to protecting the woman he loves allows fans to see his softer and more vulnerable side. With its heartfelt romance and unforgettable performances from So Ji Sub and Han Hyo Joo, “Always” is a beautiful film that will stay with you long after the credits roll.

Watch the film here:

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binahearts is a Korean-Canadian published author, content creator, and influencer whose ultimate biases are Song Joong Ki and BIGBANG, but has lately been seen obsessing over Hwang In Yeop. Make sure you follow binahearts on IG as she journeys through her latest Korean crazes!