Namkoong Min Is Forced To Save The Life Of His Wife’s Kidnapper Lee Sang Hee In “The Husband”

Will Namkoong Min be able to save Lee Sang Hee in “The Husband”?

KBS 2TV’s “The Husband” is a new thriller starring Namkoong Min as a man on the brink of divorce who unexpectedly becomes embroiled in a desperate fight with a dangerous criminal in order to rescue his wife.

Spoilers

Previously on “The Husband,” Kang Tae Joo finally tracked down the home of Noh Man Hee (Kim Dae Myeung), the man who had kidnapped his wife, after overcoming numerous obstacles. The episode also depicted Kang Tae Joo’s desperate efforts to rescue his wife, Go Se Yoon (Lee Seol). However, just as Kang Tae Joo and Go Se Yoon attempted to flee by car, Noh Man Hee launched a counterattack, culminating in a shocking shovel attack ending fueled by rage.

Newly released stills show Kang Tae Joo in the operating room wearing surgical scrubs to perform surgery on Kim Kyung Ae (Lee Sang Hee), who is fighting for her life.

Standing over the operating table, Kang Tae Joo replaces his previously shaken gaze with a sharp stare, exuding the commanding presence of a skilled surgeon. Without a moment’s hesitation, he takes up the scalpel and leads the operation.

As blood splatters during the procedure, Kang Tae Joo is left covered in blood, underscoring the gravity of the life-or-death situation.

As Kang Tae Joo is forced to operate on Kim Kyung Ae, the person responsible for kidnapping his wife, he faces a moral dilemma over whether to treat her as a patient or as a criminal. It remains to be seen what choice Kang Tae Joo will make and whether Kim Kyung Ae, who is on the brink of death, will survive.

The production team said, “This marks a pivotal turning point as Kang Tae Joo leaves behind his roles as both a fugitive and a pursuer and returns as a doctor who must save his patient.”

They added, “Namkoong Min’s spellbinding performance delivers an even deeper level of immersion than ever before. Please see for yourself in episode 7.”

The next episode of “The Husband” airs on July 25 at 9:20 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Namkoong Min in his drama “The Veil” on Viki:

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