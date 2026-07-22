Jung Eun Chae, Kang Sang Jun, And Kim Shin Bi Are Unimpressed By Ahn Bo Hyun’s Chaebol Antics In “Flex X Cop 2” Poster

SBS’s “Flex x Cop 2” has unveiled a new poster!

In “Flex x Cop 2,” Ahn Bo Hyun reprises his starring role as Jin Yi Soo, a third-generation chaebol heir turned detective who uses his wealth and connections like cheat codes whenever an investigation reaches a dead end, while Jung Eun Chae plays veteran detective Joo Hye Ra, Jin Yi Soo’s new partner.

The poster captures the intriguing chemistry among Jin Yi Soo, Joo Hye Ra, Park Joon Young (Kang Sang Jun), and Choi Kyung Jin (Kim Shin Bi) against the backdrop of the Gangha Police Station’s Violent Crime Unit 1 office.

At the center of the poster, Jin Yi Soo commands attention in a striking mint-colored shirt and headset. Even after becoming a full-fledged detective, his signature chaebol-like money power remains evident as he makes a finger gesture that adds to his uniquely playful charm.

Surrounding Jin Yi Soo, the team members’ diverse reactions create a humorous atmosphere. Team leader Joo Hye Ra, who has joined the team as its new captain, appears to be holding back from scolding Jin Yi Soo for his unpredictable actions, while Park Joon Young looks startled yet continues to display the qualities of a reliable partner. Adding to the team’s warmth, its youngest member Choi Kyung Jin sends Jin Yi Soo a sharp look but has already completely fallen under his charm.

The poster’s tagline, “Different class, same justice,” suggests that although they come from different backgrounds, they share the same unwavering belief in justice.

The production team remarked, “In Season 2, Violent Crime Unit 1 will showcase even stronger chemistry as the team members bicker with one another yet become more tightly united, leading the series in an even more dynamic way. Please look forward to the high-end collaborative investigations that will deliver refreshing dopamine-fueled excitement to viewers at home this summer.”

“Flex x Cop 2” is set to premiere on August 7 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Ahn Bo Hyun in his film “Pretty Crazy” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or watch Jung Eun Chae in “Someone You Loved”:

Watch Now

Source (1)