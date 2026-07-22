Watch: Leeteuk, Shindong, DAWN, Johnny, Kim Yo Han, And Jisung Get To Know Each Other And Egypt In 'ALL Or NOTHING' Teaser

“ALL or NOTHING” has previewed the upcoming variety show!

“ALL or NOTHING” is a new winner-take-all travel variety series set in Egypt. Over seven days and six nights, the cast will compete for the title of “prince” across the cities of Cairo, Luxor, and Hurghada. The show features SUPER JUNIOR members Leeteuk and Shindong, DAWN, WEi’s Kim Yo Han, and NCT members Johnny and Jisung.

The newly released preview of episode 1 begins with Leeteuk commenting on how unique of a group they are. He remarks, “I’m so curious why they gathered us together.”

The members take turns introducing their ages, with Jisung (2002) being the youngest followed by Kim Yo Han (1999), Johnny (1995), DAWN (1994), Shindong (1985), and Leeteuk (1983). The members also express concern for Jisung’s red eye due to a broken blood vessel from crying so much at the NCT DREAM encore concert.

As they head to their destination, the members share their excitement for their first time in Egypt, mentioning the pyramids, famous soccer player Mohamed Salah, and delicious Egyptian desserts. The cast members take in the new scenery as Leeteuk discusses how they could get to know more about Egypt through the broadcast.

Watch the preview below!

“ALL or NOTHING” premieres July 27 at 11:15 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

Watch another trailer for “ALL or NOTHING” on Viki:

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Also watch Kim Yo Han in “School 2021” below:

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