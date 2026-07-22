Watch: Kim Hye Joon Steps Up To Make Her Mark As Lee Dong Wook Protects Her In “A Shop For Killers 2” Teaser

“A Shop for Killers 2” has unveiled a new highlight teaser!

Based on a novel by “The Killer’s Shopping List” author Kang Ji Young, “A Shop for Killers” is an action drama that follows Jeong Ji An (Kim Hye Joon), who moves in with her uncle Jeong Jin Man (Lee Dong Wook) after her parents’ passing. Jin Man runs a shopping mall, but when he suddenly dies, Ji An inherits his secret and dangerous legacy and becomes the target of suspicious killers. Season 2 follows Ji An, who becomes the shopping mall’s new CEO. She joins forces with Jin Man, who returns alive, to fight back against the global forces of Babylon.

The newly released teaser reveals Jin Man and Ji An beginning their counterattack to protect everything they hold dear. After learning the truth about Jin Man and the killer shopping mall Murthehelp, Ji An wants to leave everything behind and live an ordinary life. However, Babylon plans to use her as bait to capture Jin Man.

Realizing that she can no longer avoid what lies ahead, Ji An accepts her fate and takes her first step as the new owner of Murthehelp. Ji An’s vow, “I won’t do things the way Jeong Jin Man did, ever,” reveals her determination to ensure that she does not lose the people she cherishes.

Meanwhile, a series of intense action sequences foreshadows the full-scale war between Murthehelp and Babylon while showcasing the expanded scope of the story. As Babylon’s relentless attacks continue to close in from every direction, Ji An’s desperate cries and the moment when Jin Man, who has always maintained his composure, explodes with emotion and shouts, “Protect Jeong Ji An, right now!” amplify anticipation for the unpredictable developments that will unfold in Season 2.

Watch the full video below!

With a total of eight episodes, “A Shop for Killers 2” will premiere with episodes 1 and 2 on July 22, followed by two episodes released every Wednesday.

While waiting, watch Lee Dong Wook in “Tale of the Nine-Tailed”:

Watch Now

Also check out a teaser for Kim Hye Joon’s upcoming rom-com “My Bias, My Boss” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)