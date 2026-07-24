6 Fashion Tips Inspired By K-Pop Stars To Stay Cool This Summer

It seems like summer just keeps getting hotter and hotter! If you’re looking to survive the heat while still looking cool, these K-pop idols have you covered. With their style tips, you can at least look the part—even if you’re still feeling a little bit sweaty!

It seems like hats have become more of a statement accessory than anything, but they still serve their original purpose—keeping the sun off of your face! Rock a cowboy hat à la BTS’s j-hope for maximum sun protection or something simpler like a baseball cap for more of an understated look. You’d be surprised how much of a difference a hat can make on a hot day!

On a truly sweltering day, even a T-shirt can feel too hot. In that case, utilize this tip from aespa’s Karina—all you have to do is trim an old shirt with some scissors at the neckline and the bottom hem. This creates a looser, more breathable shape that feels a little less suffocating when it’s hot out. The bonus? It also gives a worn-out T-shirt new life and a new look!

The main function of athletic wear is to stay comfortable and light during exercise, so it totally makes sense on a hot summer day, too! IVE’s An Yu Jin shows just how cute a tennis-inspired outfit can be both on and off of the court. The moisture-wicking fabric of athletic wear will help you feel less sweaty, and a skirt is a great choice for a light summertime outfit!

LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chae Won

When you’re out in the sun all day, it might seem counterintuitive to wear more clothing rather than less. However, choosing a lightweight white fabric is often the smarter decision—LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chae Won has got it right! White reflects the sunlight, making you feel cooler in the long run. Plus, it’s always a good idea to protect your skin from a sunburn!

ITZY’s Ryujin

If you feel like your outfit calls for a little more than a tank top, ITZY’s Ryujin has the perfect alternative! A crochet top like this one maintains that loose, breathable feeling and adds a touch of whimsy without being heavy or hot. It’s also the perfect transition piece if you’re going between scorching heat and frigid air conditioning all day long!

TWICE’s Jihyo

While it might not be strictly a fashion tip, it’s worth mentioning hairstyles here! TWICE’s Jihyo shows off the perfect messy bun with this look—casual, cool, and ideal for those days when it’s so hot you’re tempted to shave your head. An updo that looks good through heat and humidity, this style is also pretty easy to recreate with an elastic and a couple of pins!

Which K-pop idol has your favorite summer style?