P.O Suffers Minor Injuries In Car Accident

Block B’s P.O sustained minor injuries after being involved in a car accident in Jeju.

On July 22, a media outlet reported that P.O was hit by a vehicle at around 9:56 p.m. KST on July 19 on a street in Jeju. According to the report, emergency responders transported P.O to the emergency room of a general hospital in Jeju City after receiving the report. He was found to have sustained injuries to his arm and knee. His injuries were not life-threatening and were not considered severe.

The report also stated that P.O was crossing the street when he collided with the vehicle. While police are currently investigating the exact circumstances surrounding the accident, the investigation reportedly found no issues involving drunk driving or a traffic signal violation.

Following the report, P.O’s agency Artist Company stated, “P.O recently went to Jeju Island on vacation with acquaintances and was involved in a traffic accident there. Fortunately, he was not seriously injured.”

The agency added, “His injuries are minor, and he is scheduled to participate in filming planned for next week as scheduled.”

Wishing P.O a speedy and full recovery!

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