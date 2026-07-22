Hwang In Youp Announces Dates And Cities For Fan Meeting Tour “To you”

Hwang In Youp is set to embark on a new global fan meeting tour!

Beginning in Seoul this August, Hwang In Youp will embark on his fan meeting tour “To you,” visiting 11 cities across Asia and South America, including Shanghai, Taipei, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Jakarta, Manila, Santiago, São Paulo, Osaka, and Tokyo.

The tour will kick off in Seoul on August 23, followed by Shanghai on August 30, Taipei on September 12, Hong Kong on September 19, Bangkok on October 10, Jakarta on October 24, Manila on October 31, Santiago on November 19, and São Paulo on November 21. Dates for the Osaka and Tokyo stops will be announced at a later time.

2026 HWANG IN YOUP Fanmeeting Tour [To you] 2026-08-23⠀ SEOUL

2026-08-30⠀ SHANGHAI

2026-09-12⠀ TAIPEI

2026-09-19⠀ HONG KONG

2026-10-10⠀⠀BANGKOK

2026-10-24⠀ JAKARTA

2026-10-31⠀⠀MANILA

2026-11-19⠀⠀ SANTIAGO

2026-11-21⠀⠀ SAO PAULO

TBA⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀OSAKA⠀

TBA⠀⠀⠀… pic.twitter.com/nia2TgUAEO — knstudio_official (@KNSTUDIO_now) July 21, 2026

This marks Hwang In Youp’s third global fan meeting tour, following his first tour in 2022 and “IN LOVE” tour in 2024.

This year’s tour is especially meaningful as it comes after the conclusion of his ENA drama “Dream to You,” giving Hwang In Youp the opportunity to meet fans in person and share behind-the-scenes stories from the drama and reflect on his experience filming it.

According to Hwang In Youp’s agency, additional tour stops may be announced at a later date, with more details to be revealed in the future. Stay tuned!

Watch Hwang In Youp in his currently airing drama “Dream to You” on Viki:

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