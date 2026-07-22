Moon So Ri Shows Up At Ji Sung's Office With A Mysterious Item In “The Apartment Job”

Ji Sung and Moon So Ri are set to meet again in the next episode of “The Apartment Job”!

JTBC’s “The Apartment Job” tells the story of former Oasis Gang boss Park Hae Kang (Ji Sung), who runs for president of an apartment complex’s resident council in order to get his hands on the complex’s hidden reserve fund. In the process, he winds up joining forces with the other residents in order to expose deep-rooted corruption.

Spoilers

Previously, Park Hae Kang, whose past as a former gang member was exposed, found himself in trouble during the resident council president election. However, with the help of Jang Sook Jin’s (Moon So Ri’s) proposal, he was able to turn the situation around.

In the upcoming Episode 5, Park Hae Kang reports for his first day as the newly elected resident council president when Jang Sook Jin pays a visit to his office.

The newly released stills show Park Hae Kang wearing a celebratory flower garland inside the chairman’s office, while Jang Sook Jin arrives carrying an item wrapped in newspaper. Their conversation—and the mystery surrounding the item she brings—is expected to play a key role in the upcoming episode.

Although Park Hae Kang and Jang Sook Jin have been rivals for much of the series, recent episodes have hinted at a shift in their relationship as they begin working together, raising anticipation for how their alliance will develop.

Episode 5 of “The Apartment Job” airs on July 25 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ji Sung in “The Judge Returns” on Viki below:

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