Dragon Pony's Pyun Sunghyun To Go On Hiatus; Band To Promote As 3-Member Group For Time Being

Dragon Pony’s Pyun Sunghyun will be temporarily halting his activities with the band.

On July 22, Antenna announced that Pyun Sunghyun would be going on a temporary hiatus for health reasons and that “Dragon Pony will be continuing their activities as a three-member group for the time being.”

The agency’s full statement is as follows:

Hello, this is Antenna. We would like to thank the fans who are always cheering on Dragon Pony, and we have an announcement to make regarding member Pyun Sunghyun’s future activities. Due to health reasons, Pyun Sung Hyun will be temporarily halting his activities with Dragon Pony.

Therefore, Dragon Pony will be continuing their activities as a three-member group for the time being.

We will make a separate announcement about the details of future activities [at a later time]. We ask for fans’ generous understanding in regards our giving you cause for concern through this sudden news.

We ask that you continue to give Dragon Pony your warm support in the future as well. Thank you.

Get well soon, Pyun Sunghyun!