Watch: Kim Hye Soo, Kim Ji Hun, Cho Yeo Jeong, And More Are Dangerously Entangled In Cheeky Trailers For 'The Affair Was Just The Beginning'

Upcoming drama “The Affair Was Just the Beginning” has released new character trailers and posters of its starring cast!

“The Affair Was Just the Beginning” is a black comedy about the spiraling chain reactions that unfold when a popular influencer couple, who has been selling the image of a happy family, and their next-door neighbors—a doctor couple locked in a bitter divorce battle—become entangled due to an overwhelming secret that makes even an affair some trivial.

Kim Hye Soo will star as Park Kyung Hee, a self-made interior design influencer and CEO, who proudly holds a Gold Button award in her poster.

In her character trailer, Kyung Hee starts off by boasting, “I achieved it all. A million subscribers, a younger husband who always treats me tenderly, and even a dream home. But one day, nasty rumors started spreading about my husband. I thought they couldn’t be true. There’s no way my Hong would do that. So I tried following him. Since I needed to check with my own two eyes.”

The trailer then takes an ominous turn, with Kyung Hee concluding, “Starting from that day, my life completely fell apart.”

Meanwhile, Kim Ji Hun will star as Lim Jae Hong, Kyung Hee’s “boy toy” younger husband.

His character trailer begins with Jae Hong introducing himself with his stage name as “actor Cha Eun Bin.” “Ah, would you like an autograph?” he asks cheerfully, before awkwardly realizing, “Oh, [you want] my wife’s autograph?”

When asked about his neighbor Soo Jung (Cho Yeo Jeong), he insists, “Soo Jung is really just my neighbor. I gave her a ride one time; that’s all that’s happened between us.” He then drops his smile as he adds, “But you really can’t tell my wife about this,” before concluding, “No one loves their family as much as I do.”

Cho Yeo Jeong will play the role of Ahn Soo Jung, the elegant dermatologist who lives next door to influencer couple Kyung Hee and Jae Hong.

In her character trailer, Soo Jung seems to be hiding something as she says, “The new neighbors who just moved in? I don’t know much about them either. Just that our kids go to the same school? That’s about it. I don’t want to get too involved with that family. I just want my child to reach the place she wants to go. That’s enough for me.”

Kim Jae Chul will play Joo Bo Sung, a dermatologist who has moved out of his house and is currently in the midst of divorcing Soo Jung.

In his trailer, Bo Sung fields a question about his marriage and whether he’s getting along with his wife with an awkward laugh and evasive reply. When asked about his new neighbor Kyung Hee, he responds with a meaningful smile, “Oh, the new neighbor? She seemed to be pretty famous in the interior design world. I’m thinking of having her do [the interior design for] my office as well. I want to become friends with her.”

The final character posters introduce the two couples’ daughters. Kyung Hee and Jae Hong’s daughter Ye Ji (Jeon Si Hyun) wears headphones and an innocent smile, while Soo Jung and Bo Sung’s daughter Min Seo (Do Yeong Seo) exudes an entirely different aura as she clutches a large suitcase with a blank expression.

“The Affair Was Just the Beginning” premieres on July 31 at 8 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out another trailer for the drama with English subtitles below:

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