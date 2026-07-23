Nam Joo Hyuk, Lee Yi Dam, And More Confirmed For New Mystery Crime Drama 'Code'

Nam Joo Hyuk, Lee Yi Dam, Kim Eui Sung, and Park Hoon will be teaming up for a new drama!

On July 23, it was confirmed that Nam Joo Hyuk, Lee Yi Dam, Kim Eui Sung, and Park Hoon will be starring in Disney+’s upcoming drama “Code,” which will be helmed by director Yoo Soo Min of the “Weak Hero” series.

“Code” is a mystery crime thriller that unfolds as a materialistic lawyer, who uses illegality and expediency, becomes invited to the app “Code” which grants wishes.

Nam Joo Hyuk plays lawyer Yoon Tae Joo, who is willing to do anything for success. As a prosecution investigator-turned-lawyer, he is aiming to become a partner lawyer at the greatest law firm. He receives an invitation message from the mysterious app “Code,” falling into a whirlwind of greed. Nam Joo Hyuk will portray a new type of character as he transforms into Yoon Tae Joo who is full of ambition to climb up.

Lee Yi Dam takes on the role of Park Ji Dam, a prosecutor of the Seoul Central District Prosecutor’s Office who is is searching for the truth of the incident involving “Code” while chasing after Yoon Tae Joo. Connected to Yoon Tae Joo from the past, the two are wary of each other every time they meet, creating unique chemistry.

Kim Eui Sung will play the role of Jo Cheol Ho, a North Korean defector and hacker. Jo Cheol Ho ends up unexpectedly cooperating with Yoon Tae Joo, who is chasing down “Code.”

Furthermore, Park Hoon will take on the role of Im Chang Jae, a detective of the Violent Crimes Unit. Im Chang Jae is a veteran detective who is also like brothers with Yoon Tae Joo, actively helping him chase down “Code.”

With the premise that wishes come with a cost, “Code” will delve into themes of human greed with its unique premise.

“Code” will premiere via Disney+ in 2027. Stay tuned for updates!

While waiting, watch Nam Joo Hyuk in “Radiant” on Viki:

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Also watch Lee Yi Dam in “The Queen Who Crowns” below:

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