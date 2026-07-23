Watch: Kong Hyo Jin, Sung Dong Il, And More Take Down Criminals While Posing As Ordinary Office Workers In “A Bona Fide Killer” Teaser

MBC’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “A Bona Fide Killer” has unveiled a new teaser!

“A Bona Fide Killer” is an action drama about a working mother with a lethal job who is fighting to protect her work-life balance. Kong Hyo Jin stars as Yu Bo Na, the seemingly ordinary manager of Sales Team 3 at Durumi Electronics, who is also secretly the legendary sniper known as “Kingfisher.”

The teaser opens with Yu Bo Na’s ordinary daily life as she returns to work at the company after a long absence. When a neighbor asks, “I heard she works for a big company,” her mother-in-law Ok Seon Ja (Cha Mi Kyeong) casually replies, “The fan [company],” naturally presenting Yu Bo Na as an ordinary office worker.

However, the mood quickly shifts. With the line, “Sales Team 3 carries out the task of carefully selecting and eliminating criminals,” the faces of the team’s targets appear one after another, revealing the group’s hidden identity.

Reporter Kwon Tae Sung (Jung Jun Won) voices his suspicions, saying, “Isn’t it a little strange? It’s like a scenario that was deliberately planned,” while intercut scenes of Sales Team 3 preparing operations to take down criminals further intensify the mystery surrounding the drama. Kim Bong Pal (Sung Dong Il), who specializes in staging eliminations as accidental deaths; genius hacker Ki Young Do (Mu Jin Seong); weapons expert Bong Tae Min (Kim Nam Hee); and medical malpractice specialist Go Young Gap (Heo Jae Ho) showcase seamless teamwork built on their individual areas of expertise.

Meanwhile, during a workshop, the team provides comic relief with their realistic portrayal as the company’s lowest-performing sales department, appearing awkward while playing games and getting pushed into a corner by a crowded elevator. But the atmosphere changes instantly when Bong Tae Min gives the signal, “Client meeting starts.” Yu Bo Na, Kim Bong Pal, and Yang Ye Sol (Kim Ga Hee) then swiftly overpower a group of imposing criminals, displaying their formidable presence.

Toward the end of the teaser, a series of operations, including staged construction site falls and vehicle explosions, unfolds, while the line, “To ensure it serves only the purpose of making them disappear from this world,” highlights Sales Team 3’s distinctive convictions. The teaser concludes with team leader Kim Bong Pal saying, “Let’s slowly start our meeting now,” followed by the appearance of Yu Bo Na wielding a sniper rifle and new recruit Oh Hyun Nam (Ha Yul Ri).

Watch the full teaser below!

“A Bona Fide Killer” will premiere on July 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kong Hyo Jin in “Crazy Romance” on Viki:

Watch Now

Also watch Sung Dong Il in “The Art of Negotiation” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)