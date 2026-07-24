Watch: Kim Min Ho, Kim Dong Jun, Kim Hyun Kyu, And More Return For Another Round Of Military Life In “New Recruit 4” Teaser

“New Recruit 4” has unveiled its first poster and teaser!

Based on the hit animation of the same name, “New Recruit” is a black comedy drama that explores the lives of young adults in their 20s, delving into the culture, secrets, and absurdities of South Korea’s military.

Season 4 will depict the second half of Park Min Seok’s (Kim Min Ho) dynamic military life as he is promoted to corporal and finds himself facing endless new dilemmas. Just when he thought things would settle after his promotion, the arrival of a mysterious new recruit and a new battalion commander signals the start of a turbulent new chapter.

The newly released poster highlights the tagline, “The arrival of the final boss everyone has been waiting for! Real military life begins,” alongside the Shinhwa Unit members’ more dignified and confident appearances. It also introduces the mysterious new recruit Kim Hyun Wook (Lee Won Jung) and new Shinhwa Unit battalion commander Byun Hyuk Jin (Lee Hyun Kyun), sparking curiosity about how these new characters will impact the story.

Meanwhile, the accompanying teaser is already generating laughs by showing that Park Min Seok’s clumsiness remains unchanged despite his promotion to corporal. It also offers a glimpse of Sung Yoon Mo’s (Kim Hyun Kyu) unexpected antics in the administrative office, further raising anticipation for the new season.

Watch the full video below!

“New Recruit 4” is set to premiere on August 24. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Lee Won Jung in “A Hundred Memories”:

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