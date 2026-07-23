THE BOYZ’s Q And Hwang Ji Ah Hold Hands In Secret In “My Idol, My Debut”

MBC Plus’s drama “My Idol, My Debut” has unveiled new stills!

“My Idol, My Debut” is a time-slip coming-of-age story about a passionate fan who travels eight years into the past to prevent a tragic accident. In an effort to change fate, she winds up becoming an idol trainee.

The stills capture the sweet atmosphere between Han Jae Ha (THE BOYZ’s Q) and Choi Annie (Hwang Ji Ah) as they look at each other. Leaning against the wall, Han Jae Ha gazes at Choi Annie with affectionate eyes, showing a gentle smile that differs from his usual perfectionist image, while Choi Annie also draws attention with an expression that reveals her inability to hide her excitement.

Another still shows the two walking down a hallway while carefully holding hands and avoiding people’s attention. As trainees, their secret romance unfolds as they develop feelings for each other, creating both tension and excitement.

Meanwhile, the upcoming episode will also continue to showcase the charm of E.Sun (Lee Jin Hyuk), the mood maker of BOY TO THE MOON. Maintaining his positive energy in any situation, he not only leads the team’s atmosphere but also adds vitality to the drama as a character with outstanding skills.

E.Sun brightens the practice room atmosphere with his refreshing styling and bright smile. With his natural ability to connect with anyone and his witty remarks, he becomes the team’s central figure, while his realistic back-and-forth chemistry with Han Jae Ha adds more fun to the story. His efforts to look after the members’ concerns and strengthen teamwork are also expected to highlight their bromance.

The next episode of “My Idol, My Debut” airs on July 23 at 11:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jin Hyuk in “Spirit Fingers” on Viki below:

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