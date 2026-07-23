So Ji Sub, Choi Dae Hoon, And Yoon Kyung Ho Embark On A New Mission In “Agent Kim Reactivated”

SBS’s “Agent Kim Reactivated” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Agent Kim Reactivated” is an action revenge drama that tells the story of Manager Kim (So Ji Sub), a seemingly ordinary dad with a secret past who puts everything on the line to save his beloved daughter.

The newly released stills offer a glimpse of the unique transformations that Manager Kim, Sung Han Soo (Choi Dae Hoon), and Park Jin Chul (Yoon Kyung Ho) undergo for their latest operation. Dressed in a sharp black suit, Manager Kim captivates with his impeccable appearance, which stands in stark contrast to the scars on his face.

Park Jin Chul perfectly disguises himself as a hotel employee. Wearing a white chef’s uniform and a black apron, he appears completely at ease.

In contrast, Sung Han Soo finds himself in a rather pitiful situation, crouching inside the trunk of a car with a bewildered expression on his face.

The production team commented, “Manager Kim, Sung Han Soo, and Park Jin Chul will dive into a new operation while concealing their identities in their own ways. Even amid the tense circumstances, their unique teamwork will shine through. Please look forward to the trio’s extraordinary exploits.”

The next episode of “Agent Kim Reactivated” will air on July 24 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch So Ji Sub in “Confession” on Viki below:

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Also check out Yoon Kyung Ho’s recent drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier”:

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