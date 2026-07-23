Kim Dae Myeung Goes Out Of Control In “The Husband” 

“The Husband” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

KBS 2TV’s “The Husband” is a new thriller starring Namkoong Min as a man on the brink of divorce who unexpectedly becomes embroiled in a desperate fight with a dangerous criminal in order to rescue his wife.

Spoilers

Previously on “The Husband,” a tense confrontation unfolded after Kang Tae Joo (Namkoong Min) discovered Noh Man Hee (Kim Dae Myeung)’s hideout. During the struggle, Noh Man Hee’s wife Kim Kyung Ae (Lee Sang Hee) was seriously injured after getting into a physical altercation with Go Se Yoon (Lee Seol). The episode ended on a shocking note as Noh Man Hee raised a shovel toward the fleeing Kang Tae Joo and Go Se Yoon.

The newly released stills show Noh Man Hee gasping for breath with blood running down his face. Despite his battered appearance, his eyes reveal his anger and madness.

In particular, the sight of him clutching a large rock in his hand as if preparing to attack someone heightens the tension. It remains to be seen whether the enraged Noh Man Hee will commit another crime and what tragedy his madness will lead to.

The production team said, “Through the role of Noh Man Hee, Kim Dae Myeung is fully showcasing the acting spectrum he has meticulously built up. Please look forward to Kim Dae Myeung’s explosive performance as he freely portrays fear and madness with just his chilling gaze.”

The next episode of “The Husband” airs on July 25 at 9:20 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Kim Dae Myeung in “The Art of Negotiation” on Viki below:

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