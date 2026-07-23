“Agent Kim Reactivated” Finale To Air Earlier With Extended Runtime

The final episode of So Ji Sub’s “Agent Kim Reactivated” will air five minutes earlier than usual!

According to SBS’s broadcast schedule, the finale of the hit Friday-Saturday drama will air on July 25 at 9:45 p.m. KST, five minutes earlier than its regular timeslot.

Based on a popular webtoon, “Agent Kim Reactivated” is an action revenge drama that tells the story of Manager Kim (So Ji Sub), a seemingly ordinary dad with a secret past who puts everything on the line to save his beloved daughter.

Since its premiere, “Agent Kim Reactivated” has aired every Friday and Saturday at 9:50 p.m. KST. With the finale moving up by five minutes, viewers can also expect a slightly longer final episode.

Watch So Ji Sub in “Confession” on Viki below:

WATCH NOW

Source (1) (2)