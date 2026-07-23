Watch: Lee Eun Ji, Mimi, Lee Young Ji, And An Yu Jin Work Hard At A Rice Cake Shop In New Variety Show “Space Rice Cake” Teaser

tvN’s new variety show “Space Rice Cake” has heightened anticipation for its premiere!

“Space Rice Cake” is a spin-off born from a punishment in “Earth Arcade 2.” After failing an escape room mission prepared by Torong, Lee Eun Ji, Mimi, Lee Young Ji, and An Yu Jin must work together at a rice cake shop. The show will feature not only the cast’s grueling work at the rice cake shop but also dynamic episodes involving labor-management conflicts and even a trip to Seoul.

The newly released stills depict Lee Eun Ji, Mimi, Lee Young Ji, and An Yu Jin working at a rice cake shop. The four cast members are all seen wearing aprons and mouth shields.

The accompanying teaser shows the four cast members hard at work in the rice cake shop. As they go about their duties, Lee Young Ji, who serves as the head chef, confidently declares, “We will satisfy your eyes, ears, tongue, visuals, sight, sense of taste, sense of flavor, sense of touch, and everything else—with the highest quality and taste.”

Watch the teaser below!

“Space Rice Cake” premieres on July 31 at 8:35 p.m. KST.

Watch “The Seasons: Rainbow of Lee Young Ji” with subtitles on Viki!

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Also check out Mimi as a judge on “Bake Your Dream”:

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