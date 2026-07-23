Kim Myung Soo And Kang Min Ah Share A Sweet Kiss Before Heartbreaking Rift In “Love In Sync”

“Love in Sync” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Love in Sync” is a romantic comedy about Yoo Ji An (Kang Min Ah), a top star who rejects empathy, and Cha Eun Hwan (Kim Myung Soo), a renowned psychologist burdened with too much of it. When they begin to share one another’s emotions through a supernatural phenomenon, they both embark on a journey of learning.

Spoilers

Previously, Cha Eun Hwan turned down Yoo Ji An’s offer to sign a lifetime contract with her agency and deliberately kept his distance, telling her not to rely on his feelings. He feared that the closer Yoo Ji An came to uncovering the truth behind the past incident involving him and her family, the more she would be hurt. Later, when Yoo Ji An couldn’t understand a script about people who break up because they love each other, Cha Eun Hwan told her, “Because if they can’t be together anyway, staying together would only be a punishment for both of them,” while hiding his true feelings.

The newly released stills capture the pair’s conflicting emotions. In one still, Cha Eun Hwan and Yoo Ji An enjoy a date like any ordinary couple and reaffirm their feelings with a sweet kiss. However, their happiness is short-lived when Yoo Ji An becomes embroiled in another controversy, putting their relationship in jeopardy. While Cha Eun Hwan looks at her with concern, Yoo Ji An faces him with a cold expression, hinting at a dramatic shift in their relationship.

The stills also show Cha Eun Hwan turning his back on Yoo Ji An for the first time. Overwhelmed by guilt over the past accident, he decides he can no longer stay by her side and ultimately pushes her away despite her desperate attempts to stop him.

Because of their emotional connection, Yoo Ji An is able to hear Cha Eun Hwan’s true feelings, leaving her unable to hold on to him as she fights back tears.

The production team shared, “Cha Eun Hwan fears that if Yoo Ji An learns the truth behind the past incident, she will be consumed by the same overwhelming guilt he carries. That’s why he forces himself to say things he doesn’t mean and turn away from her. We hope viewers will look forward to the emotional impact of Cha Eun Hwan trying to push her away while Yoo Ji An desperately tries to hold on to him.”

Episode 7 of “Love in Sync” airs on July 25 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Myung Soo in “Dare to Love Me” on Viki below:

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And watch Kang Min Ah in “Gaus Electronics” below:

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