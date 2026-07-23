Watch: Song Kang And Lee Jun Young Find Comfort In Each Other In 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas' Teasers

Upcoming tvN drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” has released two new character teasers!

“Four Hands” is a piano term that refers to a technique where two people play a single piano together. The drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” will depict the friendship, love, rivalry, and growth of youths who meet at an arts high school, following their journey from adolescence to adulthood as professional pianists.

Kang Bi Oh’s (Song Kang) teaser depicts his lonely life. Despite wanting to be acknowledged by his family, he is neglected by his grandfather who can’t make time for him, and he is burdened by the thought that he can only make his mother happy by becoming the best in the world.

However, solace comes in the form of Choi Jung Yo (Lee Jun Young), who he met in the past at a piano concours when he was young. Choi Jung Yo tells Kang Bi Oh, I’ll show you how to play the piano in a fun way,” helping Kang Bi Oh find joy in music again. Kang Bi Oh confesses, “I want to find a way to play music happily.”

Meanwhile, Choi Jung Yo’s teaser begins with the question “How can I make a living doing piano?” as he is shown running away from something. Gradually, Choi Jung Yo finds himself gravitating toward the piano again, rekindling his dream to become a pianist after reuniting with Choi Jung Yo.

Choi Jung Yo begins to slowly open up to Kang Bi Oh who looks after him, playing the piano together. He asks, “Why are you taking such good care of me? Making my heart flutter.”

“Four Hands, Two Sonatas” will premiere on August 29 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Lee Jun Young in “Reborn Rookie”:

Watch Now

Also watch Song Kang in “Beautiful Vampire” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)



