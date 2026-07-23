Kim Hye Joon, Gong Jiho, And Kim Ah Young Are Lifelong Fangirl Besties In “My Bias, My Boss”

“My Bias, My Boss” has shared new stills ahead of its premiere!

Based on a webtoon, “My Bias, My Boss” tells the story of the romance between Nam Da Reum (Kim Hye Joon), who joins a company to meet her longtime idol bias Lee Chan (Cha Woo Min), and the company’s CEO Kang Ha Gi (Kang Hoon).

Nam Da Reum is a devoted fan of D.N.X member Lee Chan, whom she has supported for 12 years before joining his company. Since their school days, she has shared her love for D.N.X with her best friends Park Mi Mi (Gong Jiho) and Lee Seul Ah (Kim Ah Young), forming a friendship rooted in years of fangirling together.

Their bond continues into adulthood. Nam Da Reum becomes a new employee at Apello, the company founded by Lee Chan and Kang Ha Gi, while Park Mi Mi works as a Pilates instructor and Lee Seul Ah runs an online shopping store. Through it all, the three remain each other’s biggest supporters and dedicated fangirl companions.

The newly released stills capture the trio growing up together, from their school days in uniforms to their adult lives. United by their shared passion for D.N.X, the three friends share a bright and heartwarming bond.

After joining Apello, however, Nam Da Reum finds herself caught in a love triangle between CEO Kang Ha Gi and her longtime bias Lee Chan. Viewers can look forward to seeing what advice Park Mi Mi, who has a straightforward and bold personality, and Lee Seul Ah, who knows all of Nam Da Reum’s embarrassing stories from the past, will offer as she navigates her complicated feelings.

“My Bias, My Boss” premieres on August 3 at 8:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

Check out a teaser for “My Bias, My Boss” below:

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