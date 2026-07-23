Park Eun Bin Announces 2026 Fan Concert Tour “EUNBIN NOTE: EUNiverse”

Park Eun Bin is set to hold a fan concert tour in celebration of the 30th anniversary of her debut!

On July 23, it was announced that Park Eun Bin will kick off her 2026 fan concert “EUNBIN NOTE: EUNiverse” at KBS Arena in Seoul on September 5 at 5 p.m. KST.

Her agency Namoo Actors shared that the fan concert will feature new performances and sides of Park Eun Bin that have never been shown before. As it will also mark her first time meeting fans in a year, the actress is said to be putting great effort into preparing for the event despite her busy schedule.

Following the Seoul concert, Park Eun Bin will continue her fan concert tour overseas, with stops in Taipei, Tokyo, and Osaka. Additional details about the international concerts will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the Seoul concert will be available through Ticketlink. Fan club pre-sales will open on July 30 at 8 p.m. KST, followed by general sales on August 3 at 8 p.m. KST.

Watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?” on Viki:

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