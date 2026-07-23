Watch: Yum Jung Ah, Kim Sun Young, Kang You Seok, And Roh Yoon Seo Take On New Fishing Adventures In “Fresh Off The Sea 3”

tvN’s variety show “Fresh off the Sea 3” has unveiled a new teaser ahead of its premiere!

“Fresh off the Sea” is a reality program that follows its cast as they travel across South Korea’s coastal regions for three days and two nights, showcasing scenic landscapes and local delicacies unique to each area.

Yum Jung Ah returns for the new season alongside new cast members Kim Sun Young, Kang You Seok, and Roh Yoon Seo.

Ahead of the premiere, the show released a new teaser for Episode 1. The preview opens with the four cast members energetically riding a boat across the open sea. As Kang You Seok, taking on the role of captain, calls out, “Shall we get going?” Yum Jung Ah, Kim Sun Young, and Roh Yoon Seo enthusiastically cheer in response. The teaser then introduces the upgraded third season with the caption, “Fresh off the Sea has returned for a blue summer.”

The preview also teases an impressive lineup of seasonal local specialties, one of the show’s signature highlights. From sea squirts and eel to sea mustard and garlic, the cast will harvest a wide variety of fresh ingredients, raising anticipation for the large-scale fishing missions and authentic coastal life awaiting them.

The cast’s playful chemistry shines even during the physically demanding work. Yum Jung Ah jokingly kicks off an improvised skit by teasing, “Now that I think about it, this lady doesn’t do any work—she just talks.” Kim Sun Young quickly fires back, “I’m the one who introduced you to these guys, so why are you being like this?” Together with Kang You Seok’s easygoing charm and Roh Yoon Seo’s cheerful youngest-sibling energy, the four promise plenty of heartwarming and hilarious moments throughout the season.

“Fresh off the Sea 3” premieres on July 30 at 8:40 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Yum Jung Ah and Kim Sun Young in “Love, Take Two”:

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