ifeye's Bangkok Concert Cancelled At Last Minute
ifeye’s “If I” concert in Bangkok will no longer be taking place as scheduled.
On July 24 local time, Hi-Hat Entertainment announced that the Bangkok stop of ifeye’s “If I” tour “had been cancelled due to circumstances on the organizer’s side.” The show was originally scheduled to take place the following day on July 25.
The agency emphasized, “As also stated in the official announcement by the organizer (Dark Star), this cancellation is a decision entirely unrelated to the artist or our company, and ifeye and our company had fully completed all preparations for the performance.”
Hi-Hat Entertainment’s full English announcement can be found below:
Hello, this is Hi-Hat Entertainment.
First and foremost, we are truly sorry to share this unfortunate news with all the fans who have been looking forward to the 2026 ifeye 1st APAC TOUR [ If I ] BANGKOK concert.
On July 23, 2026, we were notified by the organizer that the 2026 ifeye 1st APAC TOUR [ If I ] BANGKOK concert, scheduled for July 25, 2026, has been cancelled due to circumstances on the organizer’s side.
As also stated in the official announcement by the organizer (Dark Star), this cancellation is a decision entirely unrelated to the artist or our company, and ifeye and our company had fully completed all preparations for the performance.
The full ticket refund process and compensation for non-refundable flight and accommodation expenses (up to USD 300 per person, upon submission of supporting documents) are detailed in the organizer’s announcement. Please make sure to check the announcement and the contact channel (cs@darkstar-entertainment.com).
If you are preparing to travel for the concert, please check the above information before departing to avoid any inconvenience.
Should any additional compensation details be confirmed, we will provide further updates.
Once again, we sincerely apologize to all the fans who have been waiting for and supporting this concert. ifeye will do their very best to repay your support with even better performances throughout the rest of the tour.
Thank you.