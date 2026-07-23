ifeye's Bangkok Concert Cancelled At Last Minute

ifeye’s “If I” concert in Bangkok will no longer be taking place as scheduled.

On July 24 local time, Hi-Hat Entertainment announced that the Bangkok stop of ifeye’s “If I” tour “had been cancelled due to circumstances on the organizer’s side.” The show was originally scheduled to take place the following day on July 25.

The agency emphasized, “As also stated in the official announcement by the organizer (Dark Star), this cancellation is a decision entirely unrelated to the artist or our company, and ifeye and our company had fully completed all preparations for the performance.”

Hi-Hat Entertainment’s full English announcement can be found below: