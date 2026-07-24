Ji Sung Dramatically Exposes Heating Bill Corruption In 'The Apartment Job'

Ji Sung will once again step into the spotlight at his apartment complex on the next episode of “The Apartment Job”!

JTBC’s “The Apartment Job” tells the story of former Oasis Gang boss Park Hae Kang (Ji Sung), who runs for president of an apartment complex’s resident council in order to get his hands on the complex’s hidden reserve fund. In the process, he winds up joining forces with the other residents in order to expose deep-rooted corruption.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “The Apartment Job,” Park Hae Kang managed to turn a seemingly impossible situation around and win the election for resident council president in a landslide victory.

In the upcoming fifth and sixth episodes of the drama, Park Hae Kang will take aim at “heating cost corruption” within the apartment complex. After discovering evidence that certain households have been exempt from paying heating costs for a long period of time, he reveals his findings to the other residents in a dramatic fashion.

Newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episodes capture Park Hae Kang making a dramatic entrance while waving a large flag. He then goes on to deliver a powerful speech through a megaphone, capturing the attention of all the nearby residents.

“In Episodes 5 and 6, Park Hae Kang, who has become the president of the resident council, will uncover deep-rooted heating cost corruption within the apartment complex, once again delivering a refreshing and satisfying thrill,” said the drama’s production team. “Please look forward to Ji Sung’s overwhelming aura and passionate performance as he shakes up the apartment complex.”

The next episode of “The Apartment Job” will air on July 25 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ji Sung in “The Judge Returns” on Viki below:

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