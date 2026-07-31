Top 5 Korean Shows On Viki In July 2026

Long summer days are the perfect excuse to squeeze in another episode—or two. As July comes to a close, here are the five Korean shows that received the most love on Viki this past month.

In no particular order.

“Dream to You” is a romantic comedy about the reunion of genius film director Woo Soo Bin (Hwang In Youp), who returns after achieving his dreams, and reporter Ju Yi Jae (Hyeri), who has forgotten her own.

Watch “Dream to You”:

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“Guardian: The Lonely and Great God 10th Anniversary” is a special program created to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the hit drama “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God,” also known as “Goblin,” which became a global phenomenon. Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun, Lee Dong Wook, and Yoo In Na travel to Gangneung to revisit unforgettable filming locations, share behind-the-scenes stories, and reflect on the lasting impact of the drama.

Watch “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God 10th Anniversary”:

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“Reborn Rookie” is a drama that tells the story of Kang Yong Ho (Son Hyun Joo), the powerful chairman of leading conglomerate Choiseong Group. After an accident, he unexpectedly finds himself living an unwanted second life when his soul is swapped into the youthful body of soccer player Hwang Jun Hyun (Lee Jun Young), forcing him to start over as a rookie employee at his own company.

Watch “Reborn Rookie”:

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“Family Register” tells the story of a child who is branded from birth as the person responsible for destroying a family and a woman who fights against society’s prejudice and a cruel fate to reclaim her life. The drama stars Park Se Young as Na Ji Ni, Han Go Eun as Na Ji Ni’s mother and cellist Na Se Ri, and Jeon No Min as Na Ji Ni’s father Cha Min Ki.

Watch “Family Register”:

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“Heart Signal” is a hit dating show in which singles look for love while living together in the same house. Meanwhile, a celebrity panel attempts to deduce whom each contestant is interested in and which singles will wind up forming couples. The “celebrity prediction panel” for Season 5 includes original members Yoon Jong Shin, Lee Sang Min, and Kim Eana, who are joined by new members Roy Kim and Billlie’s Tsuki.

Watch “Heart Signal 5”:

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